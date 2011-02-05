Comprion EMVCo PICC Digital Test Solution Qualified for EMVCo 3.0

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Comprion announces that their test system for approval of contactless means of payment, like cards, smartphones, and wearables has been qualified for EMVCo 3.0 PICC Digital Level 1. The test solution stands out because of short test cycles: contactless cards take 10 minutes and smartphones and wearables need a maximum of 20 minutes.

What’s New in EMVCo 3.0 PICC Digital? The new EMVCo version simplifies PICC testing, covers special wearable designs and smartphones, thus creating improved interoperability. As of the 4th quarter 2018, EMVCo 3.0 will be introduced in test labs, and as of 2019, it will be mandatory.

The Flexible Comprion Test Solution UT³ Platform is the heart of the Comprion EMVCo PICC Digital Test Solution. To prepare cards, smartphones, and wearables optimally for qualification, device manufacturers can also use a cost-efficient pre-conformance test tool variant in combination with the Comprion CL Development Line. The Specialty: EMVCo, NFC Forum, and ISO on One Core Platform When purchasing new test tools, customers appreciate multiple usage options: UT³ Platform scores in this respect, because the test system is also validated for NFC Forum and can be used for ISO 10373-6 testing. For GCF and PTCRB, UT³ Platform has the highest test coverage.