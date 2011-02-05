Comprehensive data mapping : the biggest GDPR challenge

Even though companies have the tools for the Data Protection Officer (DPO) to implement the various processing operations required by the European regulation, most of them are unable to identify all the personal data concerned. This data mapping failure has significant implications for the achievement of full GDPR compliance.

This is the observation of Stéphane Goethals, general manager of Rever, spin-off of the University of Namur in Belgium. « Studies show that 85% of business data are neither identified nor mastered. Consequently, organisations only leverage 15% of their information assets ».

And yet, the 85% of “lost” data also need to be mapped, validated, monitored due to their sensitivity, or destroyed if they are obsolete. Therefore, having a comprehensive data mapping technology is essential to achieving full GDPR compliance.

Global data mapping, cornerstone of GDPR compliance Stéphane Goethals: « Since most of the organisations don’t have a global view of the personal data they own, they’re not fully meeting the requirements of the European regulation. The main challenge is therefore to regain control of these submerged data ».

This challenge is even bigger since it applies to the full scope of data covered by GDPR (structured databases, electronic documents, websites, sounds, images, paper documents, etc.). Furthermore, it’s not only a matter of taking a snapshot of the data at a given time, but also of keeping the information permanently up to date.

In order to meet this challenge, Rever has developed a powerful solution to identify, manage and leverage all the data of an organisation with unparalleled in-depth research capabilities.

DataSemantics Suite: the intelligent and automated compliance accelerator DataSemantics Suite is based on intelligent, automated and industrialised tools to perform exhaustive data mapping. It allows a global deployment of GDPR on 3 levels - legal, technical and organisational - and thus supports all the stakeholders. Compliance is continuously ensured through real-time links to applications and data.

Through the automation, standardisation and industrialisation of the data mapping process, the software boosts productivity. It substitutes on average 80% of manual work and is in this way a genuine accelerator of compliance.

Liberate your data

DataSemantics Suite supports organisations in taking back control of the totality of their data, even those not affected by GDPR. The reverse engineering technology at the heart of the tool drastically speeds up data governance projects. The software liberates known and unknown data and makes them accessible to information systems. It enables companies to fully master their information assets, limit risks and make better strategic decisions.