Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the Middle East, Africa and the Eastern European Region

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Comodo Security Solutions, a provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with Distilogix Distribution to boost presence and better support enterprise customers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern European region. Both companies are laser focused on assisting companies in moving to a modern and full-proof approach to protect themselves from cyberattacks and security breaches.