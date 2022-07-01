Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the Middle East, Africa and the Eastern European Region

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Comodo Security Solutions, a provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with Distilogix Distribution to boost presence and better support enterprise customers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern European region. Both companies are laser focused on assisting companies in moving to a modern and full-proof approach to protect themselves from cyberattacks and security breaches.

Comodo’s Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution that prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware before any damage is done. Because endpoints are the entry way for nearly all malware attacks, Comodo AEP utilizes a patented virtual isolation capability that confines unknown files and code in a protective container until it is determined to be 100% safe. Comodo AEP is the only endpoint security solution that applies the Zero Trust principle of ‘Never Trust; Always Verify’.




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 