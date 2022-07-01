Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the Middle East, Africa and the Eastern European Region
April 2022 by Marc Jacob
Comodo Security Solutions, a provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with Distilogix Distribution to boost presence and better support enterprise customers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern European region. Both companies are laser focused on assisting companies in moving to a modern and full-proof approach to protect themselves from cyberattacks and security breaches.
Comodo’s Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution that prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware before any damage is done. Because endpoints are the entry way for nearly all malware attacks, Comodo AEP utilizes a patented virtual isolation capability that confines unknown files and code in a protective container until it is determined to be 100% safe. Comodo AEP is the only endpoint security solution that applies the Zero Trust principle of ‘Never Trust; Always Verify’.
