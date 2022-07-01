Communicate like a Pro with Kensington Professional Video Conferencing Solutions

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kensington® y announced Kensington Professional Video Conferencing, a new portfolio of conferencing solutions engineered to enable professionals to Communicate Like a Pro, wherever they work. In today’s business landscape, video conferencing has become a norm for any professional and how we are perceived is almost entirely dependent on our digital presence – our built-in set up is no longer sufficient. Kensington Video Conferencing solutions are designed to help professionals present and look their best, offering a solution that takes your ‘face-to-face meetings’ from amateur... to professional. Kensington’s Professional Video Conferencing offers a complete ecosystem of solutions that brings together powerful software with convenient accessories that allow users to customise and optimise their video conferencing experience to create the ideal workplace.

A recent workplace trends study conducted by Creative Strategies found that 47 percent of respondents participate in 1-2 hours of video meetings on a daily basis, and 58 percent agreed that meetings are more productive when everyone has a high-quality video presence. Professional Video Conferencing addresses this trend and is the next milestone in Kensington’s 40-year evolution as it continues to provide products and solutions that improve the usability, performance, and safety of computers and mobile devices to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers.

Powerful Video Conferencing Software for a Personalised Video Experience Kensington Konnect™ video conferencing software is the hub of the Professional Video Conferencing experience. Compatible with most video conferencing applications (including Teams, Zoom, and more), it boasts a powerful, feature-rich software which enables users to seamlessly configure how they want to be seen on camera.

Konnect™ allows users to set and save up to four webcam configurations based on their environment and lighting (day/night), select from different video effects (such as black and white, cool, and warm), and further adjust display settings (brightness, contrast, saturation, lowlight, backlight, white balance, exposure, sharpness). Easily apply the different settings to your preferred video conferencing application by selecting the Kensington camera within the camera settings, and alternate between options as needed.

Accessories that Make the Video Conferencing Experience Powerful, Professional and Personal

Working seamlessly with Konnect™ video conferencing software, Kensington’s unified, plug-and-play video conferencing accessories includes high-resolution webcams, a ring light optimised for video conferencing applications, and several mounting solutions. The ecosystem of solutions enables users to improve their perception on video and ensure the most optimal angles, every time. Kensington’s W2000 1080p Auto Focus Webcam delivers high-quality video (1080p at 30fps), an omnidirectional microphone with noise-reduction technology, low light image, and a narrow 75-degree diagonal lens, ideal for 1-on-1 calls. The W2050 Pro 1080p Auto Focus Webcam is designed with glass lenses to deliver high-quality video at 1080p with automatic focus in small or larger environments, two omnidirectional microphones with noise-reduction technology, a large sensor for low light performance, and a wide 93-degree diagonal field of view, perfect for team meetings. Both webcams feature electronic pan, tilt and 2x zoom via Kensington Konnect™, and included integrated lens covers.

The L1000 Bicolour Ring Light with Webcam Mount provides optimum brightness to eliminate harsh face shadows in work environments and allows you to mount the webcam in the centre of the ring to consistently ensure perfect light distribution. The USB-A powered L1000 features adjustable colour temperatures and brightness levels that are easily changed with the touch of a button.

With the A1000 Telescoping C-Clamp, A1010 Telescoping Desk Stand, and A1020 Boom Arm you can mount microphones, webcams, and lighting systems to further personalise your professional environment to your needs. These flexible mounting solutions keep the workspace organised and enable users to precisely position their video conferencing equipment to achieve the most flattering angles.

Kensington’s Professional Video Conferencing is available today with an extension to the portfolio of solutions coming later this year which incorporates a variety of innovative software and hardware products that will enable office, home and mobile workers to Communicate Like a Pro.