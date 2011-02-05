Comments on new regulatory proposals on consumer IoT security from Fujitsu

May 2019 by Paul McEvatt, senior threat intelligence manager at Fujitsu EMEIA

This morning the government has announced it will introduce new laws which will ensure that household items connected to the internet will be better protected against potential cyberattacks. If you are looking to cover the news and want comments on this, please see the below from Paul McEvatt, Senior Threat & Intelligence Manager at Fujitsu EMEIA.

Here, Paul talks about why new laws are a necessary step to ensure consumers data is kept safe and is why businesses must make it their priority to ensure they are complying with the new regulations.

Paul McEvatt, Senior Threat & Intelligence Manager at Fujitsu EMEIA: “The government regulations to ensure connected devices are secure is a necessary step to ensure consumers can feel safe in using new technologies in their everyday lives. As an increasing array of products become reliant on smart technology, consumers are going to rely on businesses to ensure their data is protected. And as cyber-criminals become more and more sophisticated, these regulations will ensure all businesses are making an active effort to prevent cyberattacks. “Organisations play a fundamental role in protecting the data and privacy of their customers and they must work on the basis that cyber-criminals are willing to exploit every avenue possible to try and successfully breach environments. By adopting a privacy and ‘security by design’ approach, IoT manufacturers can ensure they adequately protect their customers, providing them with a level of assurance and confidence when purchasing their products.

“The new regulations are a significant step towards smart products being safer and more secure so that consumers need not worry about their data being stolen or their networks being breached. Now, businesses must make it their priority to ensure they are complying with them.”