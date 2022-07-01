Comment on Gov Assure process part of the UK’s National Cyber Strategy 2022 programme

April 2022 by Nick Lowe, VP EMEA Tufin

Following the announcement of the government’s National Cyber Strategy 2022, the ‘Gov Assure’ process which will form part of this strategy was announced by Michael Ellis MP, minister for the cabinet office, at PublicTechnology’s annual Cyber Security Summit event in London on March 29. (Gov Assure requires Whitehall departments and all government entities to undergo external independent assessment of their cybersecurity set-up and risk profile – based on guidelines from the National Cyber Security Centre.) Comment from Nick Lowe, VP EMEA Tufin, who pioneer a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations.

“The key challenge for public sector organisations is the same challenge facing the private sector – which is to make sure they are able to ensure continous compliance in the face of the increasing complexity of network security in today’s distributed networks. To do so, they must accurately define and maintain their security policy – because a unified security policy is at the heart of a robust security posture.

As network complexity evolves, there is a need to achieve business agility while also mitigating against risk. Increasingly it’s crucial for organisations to opt for automated compliance applications to create and maintain a unified security policy. Tools and applications that provide this deep, integrated, and customised automation are able to simplify the creation and implementation of policies and give more visibility and control – reducing breach likelihood and helping them maintain a strong security posture.

Having this visibility is even more important when you consider that one of the key strands of UK government strategy is the development of connected place technology– such as sensors and digitally enabled public infrastructure. This represents an appetite to position the UK as a cyber security leader – leveraging industry innovation – but of course this must be supported by measures that mitigate against the risks posed by this increased interconnectivity.

Within his recent address, Mr Ellis talked about the need to ensure that appropriate and proportionate cybersecurity measures are embedded within the technology that we all use – and this is really the heart of the matter, and why we believe that a policy-centric approach is the best, most robust and adaptable approach to making sure that the UK really is a leader in cyber.”