Comment on DCMS Cyber Breaches Survey 2022

March 2022 by Amir Nooriala, Chief Commercial Officer at Callsign

Following the publication of DCMS Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022, please find a comment below from Amir Nooriala, CCO at digital identity pioneer at Callsign on why digital identity is crucial when it comes to cyber breaches.

“The publication of the DCMS Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 has laid bare the importance for organisations to have measures in place to protect digital identities and build digital trust.

“39% of UK business who have identified an attack reported that the most common threat vector was phishing (83%). The current challenge for businesses is outdated authentication processes. Compromised credentials obtained from phishing can be used to gain access to data and systems successfully, because they do not prove the person should not have access. Using genuine credentials, an intruder looks like a genuine user. However, positively identifying users by layering behavioural biometrics, with knowledge and possession factors such as email addresses, passwords and SMS One Time Passwords, the success of phishing attacks can be reduced. Layering behavioural biometrics with authentication methods means organisations can prove a user should or shouldn’t be given access.

“The report also revealed that there’s a lack of cybersecurity awareness at board level within organisations with security risk management often passed to outsourced providers and insurers. Therefore, cyber security strategies need to be front and centre of key organisational decision and management priorities because it affects trust with consumers. Security breaches are hugely damaging from both a reputational and financial perspective and reduce trust in organisations’ ability to deliver services safely and securely to people.

“The DCMS report signifies that we have a long way to go to develop solid security strategies across all sectors, but it’s certainly a useful starting point for organisations to determine the methods they can put in place to better support consumers and build digital.”