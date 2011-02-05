Comment from Fujitsu: Data breach complaints up 160% since GDPR

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Following the news that data breach complaints are up 160% since GDPR came into force, the comment from Sarah Armstrong-Smith, head of continuity and resilience at Fujitsu UK and Ireland.

“A rise in complaints to the ICO reflects an increase in company and data subject awareness. From the way data is collected to responding to access requests, a jump in complaints is in no small part down to the measures put in place before May.

Changes in data protection legislation aims to give individuals more ownership and control over what’s happening to their personal data. It is now well understood that investment in good data governance principles engenders trust. The focus needs to be on the interests and rights of data subjects – employees, customers and all stakeholders. Everyone you come into contact with. Their interests need to be the principal focus if companies are to avoid complaints and infringements

The fact is that tighter regulations mean companies can no longer be complacent, whether it’s in the collection and processing of data or the reporting of a breach. Companies need to be on the front foot, be logical in managing the data journey and have processes in place should the worst happen”