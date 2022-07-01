Comment from Evervault: Global security agencies issue advisory on most popular CVEs frequently exploited by cybercriminals

April 2022 by Shane Curran, CEO at encryption firm, Evervault

Following the news that global security agencies including CISA, NSA, FBI & the NCSC issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on the common vulnerabilities and exposures frequently exploited by malicious cyber attackers, Shane Curran, CEO at encryption firm, Evervault offers this comment:

"Yesterday, global security agencies including CISA and the NCSC issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on the common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) frequently exploited by malicious cyber attackers. It’s encouraging to see co-operation between global security agencies to help mitigate cybercrime risk. This announcement comes as news that the prevalence and scope of ransomware skyrocketed in 2021, with two-thirds of global mid-sized enterprises targeted and average ransom payouts increasing five-fold. One of its recommendations was to implement protective controls and architecture, including properly configuring and securing internet-facing network devices and encrypting network traffic.

We should go one step further and mandate strong encryption as well to further reduce the risks. Storing information in plain text cannot continue over the next decade. Businesses must guarantee that data, whether it is credit card information, passwords, or health information, is encrypted to avoid becoming an easy target for cybercriminals.

Strong encryption, when properly applied, is a business asset and a tool in the arsenal of successful companies".