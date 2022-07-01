Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Comment from Evervault: Global security agencies issue advisory on most popular CVEs frequently exploited by cybercriminals

April 2022 by Shane Curran, CEO at encryption firm, Evervault

Following the news that global security agencies including CISA, NSA, FBI & the NCSC issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on the common vulnerabilities and exposures frequently exploited by malicious cyber attackers, Shane Curran, CEO at encryption firm, Evervault offers this comment:

"Yesterday, global security agencies including CISA and the NCSC issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on the common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) frequently exploited by malicious cyber attackers. It’s encouraging to see co-operation between global security agencies to help mitigate cybercrime risk. This announcement comes as news that the prevalence and scope of ransomware skyrocketed in 2021, with two-thirds of global mid-sized enterprises targeted and average ransom payouts increasing five-fold. One of its recommendations was to implement protective controls and architecture, including properly configuring and securing internet-facing network devices and encrypting network traffic.

We should go one step further and mandate strong encryption as well to further reduce the risks. Storing information in plain text cannot continue over the next decade. Businesses must guarantee that data, whether it is credit card information, passwords, or health information, is encrypted to avoid becoming an easy target for cybercriminals.

Strong encryption, when properly applied, is a business asset and a tool in the arsenal of successful companies".




See previous articles

    
Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 