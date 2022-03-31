Comment: World Backup Day

March 2022 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea

“A backup strategy is only as good as what it is designed to protect against. Unfortunately, most organisations’ backup strategy is focused on quick recovery, which means they are mostly vulnerable to ransomware attacks. An online backup can be an easy target for cybercriminals to also encrypt with ransomware especially if it used the same credentials as the production systems. Strict access to backups using privileged access security and keeping an copy offline should be a top priority to check on World Backup Day. This ensures that when disaster strikes in the form of a ransomware attack, you always have something to get the business back up and running and increase resilience to ransomware threats. World Backup Day should be a reminder to know your backup strategy is ransomware resilient.”