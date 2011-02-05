Comment: Google Gmail and Drive suffer global outage

March 2019 by Mimecast

Mimecast VP Organisational Resilience, Ross Jackson, comments:

"While it may have been a lucky escape for British firms this time, these Google outages are another clear reminder for the need for businesses to build in their own redundancy as part of their IT strategy.

This is even more imperative for smaller, more agile businesses, who need to understand how to balance business continuity with a reliance on a single cloud provider.

All organisations, including Google, must consider what downstream effects there may be from losing a critical service due to technical failure or human error. As part of this, businesses should evaluate whether they have the right cyber resilience and continuity plan in place to stay up and running regardless of any future incidents."