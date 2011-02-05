Comment Enclosed for Labour Party Hack Story

November 2019 by Azeem Aleem, VP Security Consulting UK&I, NTT

“We have seen some evidence of targeted cyber-activity previously in the US elections and with our own General Election just one month away this attack serves as a wake-up call to UK political parties as to the length which cyber criminals are prepared to go to disrupt, not just for commercial and national security implications but in this case, for political gain too.

The traditional security perimeter is melting and so the attack surface is increasing and it’s time to face up to the facts, no-one is safe from cyber-attacks which is why a holistic view of how we protect these systems is critical.

It’s early days but it will certainly be interesting to see where this attack originated and whether its underlying aim was sabotage.”