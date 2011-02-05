Comment: "BriansClub" hack rescues 26m stolen cards

“BriansClub,” one of the largest underground stores for buying stolen credit card data, has itself been hacked. The data stolen from "BriansClub" encompasses more than 26 million credit and debit card records taken from hacked online and brick-and-mortar retailers over the past four years, including almost eight million records uploaded to the shop in 2019 alone.

More on the story here: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2019/10...

Ilia Kolochenko, founder and CEO of web security company ImmuniWeb, has commented:

“Today, cybercriminals are not immune from being hacked themselves. Sadly, most of these “internal” incidents further exacerbate situation for the victims who will likely find their PII or stolen cards being exposed even to bigger number of unauthorized third parties. The presumed value for law enforcement agencies, when the data about illicit traders becomes public, is likewise questionable given that most of the readers know how to use chained VPNs and proxies. With the upcoming introduction of dynamic CVV, credit card theft business will likely vaporize. However, cybercriminals are already fully equipped to shift their attention to crypto wallets and other low-hanging fruits.”