Combining their sovereign products, Thales’s cyber attack detection system Cybels Sensor and the Airbus CyberSecurity’s Orion Malware solution will provide businesses and organisations with a qualified solution delivering unrivalled results · Solution offers unparalleled detection capacities and enables in-depth investigation, combining detection with incident responseThis new operation confirms LINKBYNET’s ambition to position itself as the leader in cloud cybersecurity in France and Europe

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

This new operation confirms LINKBYNET’s ambition to position itself as the leader in cloud cybersecurity in France and Europe

LINKBYNET announces its rapprochement WISE Partners, a leading provider of cybersecurity and digital trust consulting services. With over 60 consultants, WISE Partners advises on the cybersecurity issues of all companies. This support enables companies to guarantee the conformity and security of their data, especially during the technological and transformation phases.

WISE Partners, a fast-growing player in consulting and security for new technological environments, is already established and recognized as one of the leaders in its market.

In recent years, LINKBYNET has significantly strengthened its offers in terms of operational security solutions and managed security support, particularly for its major French and international accounts.

Today, thanks to these new skills, the LINKBYNET group offers the market and its customers an extensive catalogue of expertise and solutions in IT security: from consulting assessment and anticipating risks and projects to be carried out within a compliance framework, to data security architecture, in addition to real-time risk monitoring and remediation.

In line with the strengths of the LINKBYNET group, a major player in digital transformation based on new hybrid cloud technologies, this security catalogue complements the needs of our customers on topics such as DevSecOps, data security in cloud architectures or specific IOT/BigData environments, vulnerability management on industrialized cycles, not forgetting compliance with security standards (GDPR, LMP, ISO, ISAE…).

The cybersecurity division of the LINKBYNET group will thus be composed of 130 consultants/experts with the aim of increasing the number of employees up to 200 by the end of 2020. Following this operation, the founder of Wise Partners, David HOZE, joined the board of directors of LINKBYNET.