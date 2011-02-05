Colt provides ultrafast 10Gbps internet access to the SOFIA Hotel in Barcelona during the MWC 2018

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Colt Technology Services announced that it is providing 10Gbps WiFi access to the SOFIA Hotel, part of the Selenta Group, to offer a better connectivity experience to the guests during the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain).

During the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry in the second city of Spain, business travellers have different requirements to leisure guests, often choosing where to stay based on the services provided by a hotel. The use of VoIP services, video conferencing and the use of VPNs put heavy demands on a wireless network, both in capacity and security, and a hotel that offers one that can reliably cope with these needs will be held in high regard. For that, the SOFIA hotel has decided to rely on the Colt’s 10Gbps WiFi access during the MWC 2018.

This service is also used by one of the largest public film festivals in the world. Colt Technology Services plays a key role in the network infrastructure of the Berlinale 2018. During the festival, the organisers used Colt’s high bandwidth 10-gigabit internet connection, connecting to the different venues and broadcasting films simultaneously with the highest video quality.

The website WiFi test of the hotel has confirmed one of the best internet connections for the customers in Barcelona. Joan Monraba, Colt General Manager in Spain commented: “This year, we are pleased to provide our high bandwidth 10-gigabit internet connection to the customers of the SOFIA hotel for the Mobile World Congress 2018. During the deployment of 10-gigabit internet connection, we made sure that the SOFIA hotel will be able scaling up and down dependent on actual and future needs and requirements.”