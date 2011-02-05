Colt builds new global uCPE solution on Ensemble Connector

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

ADVA and Colt Technology Services announced that Colt has selected Ensemble Connector as the basis of its new global universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) solution. Colt is using ADVA’s high-performance virtualization platform to harness the full benefits of network functions virtualization (NFV) and deliver on-demand services to its customers. Ensemble Connector will provide a network operating system and hosting environment for third-party solutions and VNFs, such as SD-WAN and firewalls, all running on standard servers. The uCPE approach enables Colt to achieve faster product development, cost savings and operational efficiency, all while leveraging best-in-class technology from multiple suppliers.

As well as the ability to rapidly bring new products and services to the market, Colt’s uCPE solution will deliver a new level of efficiency. Capital and operating expenses are dramatically reduced with the use of shared commercial off-the-shelf infrastructure and standardization enables processes and skillsets to be optimized and streamlined. Ensemble Connector, which features zero touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale, provides Colt with an open, multi-vendor solution. It also offers access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry’s largest set of onboarded virtualized applications and supported servers. The next stage in the deployment process sees ADVA moving into joint lab testing with Colt. Once proved to be successful, this will be followed with production rollout of the uCPE service to Colt’s customers across the globe.