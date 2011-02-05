Search
Colony Capital announces the sale of DATA4 to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Investment vehicles managed by Colony Capital, Inc. announced the sale of their entire stake in DATA4 to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, acting on behalf of AXA France.

DATA4 is a European specialist in dedicated and colocation data centers, that offers services to Cloud providers, digital service companies and large and medium-sized firms. DATA4 finances, designs, builds and operates its own data centers, in order to offer its customers hosting solutions that are flexible, scalable, high-performing and secured. The company currently operates 15 data centers in Paris, Milan and Luxembourg. Founded in 2006 by Colony Capital, DATA4 was one of the first to offer a high-performance data center solution. It has experienced very strong growth driven by exponential demand of firms in digital data storage, live and via cloud services.




