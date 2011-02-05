"Collection #1" 773 million records exposed in major data set breach – published last week

January 2019 by CyberInt

data set containing 773 millions of records is posted on a hacking forum. This set was named “Collection #1” by Troy Hunt, security researcher who was the first to discover it.

The data set is an accumulated list of various breached sites’ credentials – most likely for maximum exposure purposes, and includes the following:

• It includes: 773 million unique email addresses, 21M unique passwords.

• At least 140M email accounts and 10M unique passwords in ’Collection #1’ are new - not just duplicates from prior known megabreaches.

• In total, the ’Collection 1’ includes up to 87 Gb of data with unique user:password pairs.

• Other announcements of additional dumps mounting to ±1TB include duplicated data according to our analysis at this point in time.

Due to the currently revealed scope, the list can potentially be used in credential-stuffing attacks, in which hackers throw email and password combinations at a given site or application utilizing configuration files sold in the dark net in order to take over accounts.

The risk is the ability to commit fraudulent activity once customer accounts are taken over by criminals.

What does it mean to my company? CyberInt’s take

• CyberInt has obtained ‘Collection #1’ data set. The data is currently processed on CyberInt Argos™ platform, which automatically looks at all monitored domains and issues alerts, per domain.

• CyberInt analysts will immediately alert on any use of the data against our customers’ business.

• Our cyber experts are taking further necessary steps to investigate it further and are available to share new insights and/or alert your teams accordingly.

