Cohesity and SoftBank Announce Joint Venture

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cohesity Inc. and a portfolio company of SoftBank Vision Fund, and SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) announced a joint venture that ushers in modern data infrastructure in Japan, enabling Japanese enterprises to back up, store, manage and derive insights from all of their secondary data and applications through the Cohesity DataPlatform.

The joint venture operates under the name Cohesity Japan KK (“Cohesity Japan”). SoftBank and SoftBank C&S Corp. will distribute and resell Cohesity solutions in Japan, along with other partners including Networld Corporation and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. Solutions from Cohesity are available today to Japanese enterprises.

Cohesity and SoftBank share a belief that technology is fueling an Information Revolution and the impact of that revolution can transform industries around the world. As the Information Revolution continues to accelerate, more secondary data is created which needs to be backed up, stored and analyzed. Cohesity provides technology that unlocks the power of secondary data and applications.

Secondary data includes data used for backups, archives, analytics, testing and development and other workloads and comprises 80 percent of an enterprise’s total data volume.

Many organizations today manage secondary data in silos utilizing multiple point products that do not integrate. This creates a phenomenon called mass data fragmentation. Cohesity Japan consolidates secondary data silos onto the Cohesity DataPlatform. Customers no longer need multiple products to backup, archive, manage and analyze their secondary data, which reduces infrastructure costs and management complexities.

Cohesity has appointed Hiromasa Ebi as Representative Director of Cohesity Japan. Hiromasa is based in Tokyo and has more than 25 years of experience in IT, with a focus on storage and data infrastructure. He has held senior leadership positions at a variety of companies including Scality Inc., Dell EMC, and NetApp, Inc.