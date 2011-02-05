Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity DataPlatform Attain VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS Validation

August 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Cohesity announce that Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity DataPlatform have attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation.

By validating Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity DataPlatform with VMware Cloud on AWS and attaining the VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS logo, Cohesity has tested and verified interoperability and can fully manage customer support requests for these offerings with VMware Cloud on AWS.

Cohesity makes it a snap to back up and recover virtual machines (VMs) running on VMware Cloud on AWS. After completing an initial backup, users can archive VM backups to Amazon S3 and Amazon Glacier for long-term retention and recognize reduced cloud storage costs due to inline data deduplication. From the cloud, organizations can also easily recover data, whether it be a single file or VM or their entire VM environment.

Cohesity DataProtect provides end-to-end backup, recovery, and storage capabilities for virtual and physical workloads, databases, and applications with one simple web-scale solution. Cohesity DataPlatform empowers organizations to solve the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation in which data is so proliferated across different locations, silos, clouds, and management systems, that organizations are unable to fully utilize its value. Cohesity DataPlatform consolidates these data and infrastructure silos and gives organizations a way to manage their data through a single administrative dashboard.

By using Cohesity within their VMware Cloud on AWS environment, businesses can realize the benefits of the complete DataPlatform and DataProtect solutions in VMware Cloud for AWS rather than being limited to reduced functionality provided through backup proxies or gateways. Customers get the same comprehensive web-scale platform in the cloud as they do on-premises to achieve faster backup and recovery performance.

Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS program enables partners to validate their application/infrastructure component on VMware Cloud on AWS. Partners extend their on-premises solution capabilities to the cloud and ensure consistent user experience and functionality on VMware Cloud on AWS. This increases customers’ confidence in vendor solutions.

Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity DataProtect for VMware Cloud on AWS can be found here within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX). The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.