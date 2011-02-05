Cognidox achieves full ISO 27001 certification

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

ISO 27001 certification is one of the most widely recognised and internationally accepted information security standards. Attaining it requires companies to satisfy independent auditors that their business is systematic and rigorous in its approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. It also demonstrates that good processes are in place to help avoid mistakes that may lead to security issues.

The ISO auditor highlighted how easy it was to find all relevant documents and policies required for certification because the Cognidox Document management system (DMS) had everything available at the “click of a button”. This demonstrates the strength of Cognidox’s technology and approach to compliance.

This is a significant achievement for Cognidox, which was formed in the Cambridge high tech cluster, and specialises in helping its clients create and meet the quality and security controls that ultimately set them on their way to their own regulatory compliance.

The ISO 27001:2013 standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within the organisation. By implementing and following the necessary steps to comply with this standard, organisations can identify, control, and eliminate security risks, ultimately certifying the security practices adopted within their organisation.