Cloudian and Storage Made Easy Launch GDPR-Ready Enterprise File Sync-and-Share Solution

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cloudian® and Storage Made Easy® (SME) have launched a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-ready, enterprise-wide file sync-and-share solution, designed to eliminate the compliance exposure of external cloud-based file sharing services where personal data or company confidential information may reside outside the direct control of the IT organization.

The combined solution includes on-premises storage and GDPR-ready collaboration software with access controls and content indexing to continuously monitor for the use of regulated personal data, recognising more than 60 data types including credit card, passport and social security numbers.

Unlike most cloud-based file sharing services, the Cloudian/SME solution lets IT managers control their data’s physical location and manage access permissions via existing company authentication frameworks such as Active Directory and LDAP. The solution also provides secure file sharing controls such as password-protected links, configurable download limits, and expiration dates after which links will be disabled automatically. All data accesses are logged, maintaining an audit trail for compliance.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android platforms, the solution includes configurable synchronization options that let users control where data is replicated, and integration with Microsoft Office and email applications that allow users to securely access and share files.

Multiple privacy regulations mandate strict controls on data handling, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. These require that companies collecting personal data – which includes a wide range of information such as names, identification numbers, location data or online identifiers – both protect the data and delete it if requested. Compliance requires tight controls on how such information is stored and used.