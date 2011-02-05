Cloudian and Seagate Join Forces to Deliver Ultra-dense, Exabyte-scale Private Cloud Storage

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cloudian® announced a joint solution with Seagate Technology to provide industry storage density, scalability and economics for private cloud infrastructures with capacity needs of multi-petabytes to an exabyte. The new solution—Cloudian HyperStore® Xtreme, Powered by Seagate—combines Cloudian’s fully S3-compatible object storage software with Seagate’s newest high-density storage systems.

While Storage-as-a-Service offerings provide scalability and flexibility, both the cost and the time to access data can be significant concerns in “super-capacity” use cases. Similarly, traditional storage solutions also fall short because of cost, reliability and/or timely data access issues. In contrast, private cloud infrastructures provide the scale and flexibility benefits of Storage-as-a-Service, along with the performance, access, security and control advantages of on-premises storage.

Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme: Ideal for Large-Scale Private Clouds

The new solution combines Cloudian software and a Seagate high-density storage platform to deliver limitless scalability, real-time data access and ground-breaking economics for large-scale private cloud buildouts. Features and benefits include:

• Over 1.5 PB in a 4U height enclosure, providing up to 18 PB of storage in a single data center rack and 83% greater density than competing systems, thereby saving scarce data center space.

• Increased cost-efficiency as the solution scales, in contrast to traditional storage systems that become costlier per unit of storage as capacity grows.

• The ability to scale to an exabyte of capacity without interruption and span multiple locations while presenting all storage as a single pool. • The industry’s most compatible S3 object storage, proven interoperable with the rapidly expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications and cloud solutions.

In addition, Cloudian and Seagate each have key strengths that together provide customers with faster access to innovation and continuous cost savings over the life of the system:

• Seagate’s parallel design process, whereby all components are designed by Seagate, accelerates component/system integration, enabling Cloudian and its customers to capitalize on new system technology innovations at least six months sooner than competitors’ serial processes.

• Cloudian’s software-defined technology allows all customers to benefit immediately from Seagate’s most advanced cost-performance technologies, which were previously available only to a handful of hyperscale storage users.

The Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme solution will be available from Cloudian and its resellers starting next month.