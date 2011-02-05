Cloudian Object Storage is certified with Storage Made Easy’s M-Stream™ File Transfer Acceleration Technology

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

M-Stream file transfer acceleration is a technology that forms part of the Enterprise File Fabric, designed to meet the need for faster data movement by maximizing network bandwidth and providing access to large file assets up to ten times faster.

As part of digital transformation companies are migrating to high-capacity object storage driven by increasing capacity requirements that make traditional storage solutions cost-prohibitive and insuficiently scalable. Cloudian HyperStore provides exabyte-scalable, highly resilient, fully S3-compatible object storage with integrated file support and cloud connectivity that allows users to merge on-premises and cloud computing to create a single storage pool. The resulting hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments let customers optimize cost, performance and data location for various data types to achieve the highest possible ROI while delivering more consistently managed security and compliance.

Integration with the Enterprise File Fabric’s M-Stream technology, enables not only faster Cloudian uploads, but also faster downloads enabling accelerated copying of very large files from Cloudian HyperStore to users desktops. M-Stream splits large files into pieces, sent in parallel over multiple streams, and reassembles the pieces back into a contiguous file or object at the target, improving the end user transfers to local or remote desktops via native plugins for Mac, Windows, and all major web browsers.