Cloudia announces long-term partnership with Al Bayader International

June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Cloudia to help drive sustained organizational change and growth through digitalization of e-sourcing and CLM processes

Finnish source-to-contract procurement experts Cloudia has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with global packaging manufacturers Al Bayader International. The long-term partnership will see the companies work together to facilitate digital transformation across their locations in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

Headquartered in Dubai, Al Bayader International is a globally-recognized provider of disposable products for food and beverage companies such as Carrefour, Baskin Robbins, and Cinnabon. The family-owned company has a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, with their new “Waraq” initiative helping to pivot production towards paper and eco-friendly products.

Thanks to its innovations in dynamic and digital procurement, Cloudia has established a market-leading position in the Nordic countries, serving multinational corporations such as KMPG, Pöyry, Rejlers, and Tieto, as well as thousands of public sector organizations [AR2] such as the City of Helsinki and the Ministry of Defence in Finland.

Cloudia’s strategic aim for the UAE is to build transparent, efficient digital procurement departments that add value and enable growth. The company will help UAE businesses quickly modernize their e-sourcing and CLM processes through their suite of products that are simple to use, quick to onboard, and easy to integrate with current data stacks and systems.