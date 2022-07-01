Cloudflare and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cloudflare, Inc. announced it is expanding its partnership with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. Cloudflare is integrating its Zero Trust platform with CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) to give joint customers simple and powerful controls to ensure employees have secure access to applications wherever they are working. Through this integration, Cloudflare and CrowdStrike are bringing together world-class technologies to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities that are unmatched in the industry.

According to an October 2020 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting , 76% of businesses are struggling to shift to a Zero Trust security posture due to complex user access needs. As employees continue to work from anywhere and businesses continue to navigate the transition to a hybrid approach to work, security teams are moving away from legacy security architecture towards a modern Zero Trust approach. Together, Cloudflare and CrowdStrike are working to simplify the adoption of Zero Trust solutions for IT teams. With this expanded partnership, joint customers can now:

• Enable secure conditional access to applications from any endpoint, regardless of the user or location: Cloudflare Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Cloudflare Secure Web Gateway (SWG) are now integrated directly with CrowdStrike’s real-time device posture assessments – Falcon ZTA – to strengthen the Zero Trust posture of joint customers.

• Identify and mitigate threats with unparalleled threat intelligence: Cloudflare is a part of CrowdStrike’s CrowdXDR Alliance, combining the insights from Cloudflare’s global network, spanning more than 250 cities and blocking an average of 86 billion cyber threats each day, with CrowdStrike’s endpoint data to help mutual customers identify and stop cyberattacks.

• Enhance visibility with logs: Cloudflare and CrowdStrike will advance their logs integration, allowing customers to correlate their Cloudflare logs with the CrowdStrike’s EDR telemetry for timely detection and mitigation of sophisticated threats.

• Get rapid support in under attack situations: CrowdStrike is an incident response partner of Cloudflare. During an incident or attack, CrowdStrike works with Cloudflare to help get customers’ web properties and networks back online.