Cleareon Fiber Networks Continues to Develop “Intelligent Edge” with Latest NYC Metro-based Data Center Assets Acquisition

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cleareon, a New York City-based provider of advanced, neutral access solutions, including wholly owned fiber infrastructure, lit services and data center (hoteling) services, announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire additional data center assets within the New York City (NYC) metropolitan area. Set to close in late February, these data center assets, along with the company’s 2017 data center acquisition, position Cleareon to take advantage of densification opportunities in the NYC tri-state area.

Testament to the company’s initiatives to transform and modernize existing access solutions, the latest acquisition also provides additional entrée to numerous carriers and wireless service providers. Supported by extra dense fiber infrastructure, roof rights, AC and DC power plants, the acquisition offers more hoteling space and “front-haul” support for DAS, small cell and other wireless systems – as well as 5G-enabled applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data transport and cloud access.

“As with our 2017 acquisition, these assets complement Cleareon’s existing dark fiber and lit services portfolio by strengthening our position at the ‘intelligent edge’ of networking technology and service deployment,” comments Cliff Kane, Co-CEO at Cleareon. “We aren’t simply offering dark fiber or lit services or even data center services. We’re offering premium access solutions while readying NYC for 5G, Cloud, IoT and other promising wireless-enabled applications – right now.” Cleareon’s data center asset acquisitions have also enabled the company to expand its cloud networking options to include a set of hybrid solutions across cloud, multi-cloud, colocation and bare metal, all provided via SSAE16 / SOC1&2 / PCI / HIPAA / HITECH compliant facilities throughout NYC.