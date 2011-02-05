Claroty Announces Major Enhancements to Market-Leading Industrial Cybersecurity Platform

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced several significant enhancements to its award-winning Continuous Threat Detection product and technology integrations with several leading industrial automation, network infrastructure and cybersecurity providers. Already the industry’s most complete industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity platform, this release incorporates new functionality to provide even more “extreme” visibility into ICS networks and help industrial enterprises decrease the risk of a cyberattack .

The latest release of Claroty Continuous Threat Detection provides a large number of significant enhancements including:

• Virtual Zones and OT Network Segmentation – an innovative approach to creating both virtual and policy-based segmentation for your OT network without the typical time, expense and disruption. Read here for more detail.

• Multispectral Data Acquisition – a groundbreaking new approach to data collection that provides nearly 100% visibility into all the assets in the OT network environment, what they are, what function they perform, configuration information, how the assets are communicating in the network and specific details about the application-level (Layer 7) process automation “conversations.” Read here for more detail.

• Technology Ecosystem Integrations – Claroty has expanded its technology integration ecosystem to include partnerships with several additional market-leading industrial automation and cybersecurity technology providers. These integrations enable enterprises to better leverage their current OT investments in technology, processes and training. A complete list of integrations is available here.

The enhancements to Continuous Threat Detection are part of the Claroty Platform¬ and built on Claroty’s advanced CoreX engine. This fully integrated platform is unparalleled in its depth, coverage and scalability. It provides:

• Real-time Threat Detection including advanced anomaly and signature-based detection for complete coverage of known and unknown threats and analysis tools for ICS threat hunting.

• Continuous Vulnerability Monitoring enabling customers to uncover and remedy network configuration “hygiene” issues and identify assets with known vulnerabilities (CVEs).

• Secure Remote Access with policy- and workflow-based access control and session monitoring.

• Enterprise Scalability including a consolidated “single pane of glass” management console for multiplant environments and integration with existing security systems (e.g., SIEM, log management, security analytics, etc.).

• Cost-effective Deployments in remote, bandwidth- or compute-constrained environments, leveraging an advanced sensor-based architecture suitable for use cases such as electric transmission or oil/gas pipelines.

These enhancements to the Claroty Platform fill critical gaps in the industrial cybersecurity market, where industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure providers have been increasingly impacted by cyberattacks targeting OT networks and broad-based attacks which “spillover” from IT networks into the operational environment. The release of this latest version of the platform is generally available to all existing clients as of the time of this announcement.