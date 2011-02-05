Search
Clarity for GDPR compliance in 20 minutes: With the free VdS-Quick-Check

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Despite its far-reaching re-quirements, the EU´s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) must be fully implemented until May 25th by every company pro-cessing personal data and every public authority in the EU member states (and, at current negotiation status, also the UK).

Therefore VdS, Europe´s largest institute for corporate security and safety, has now supplemented its range of data protection services for the practical management of these EU requirements with a free Internet-Quick-Check. On the basis of 26 questions, specifically small and medium-sized businesses as well as smaller authorities can quickly determine their individual level of GDPR compliance. The convenient VdS-traffic-light-system immediately shows any need for action. Included in the evaluation is also precise assistance for any subsequent improvements that may be necessary.

Caption Web-Quick-Check: The VdS-Quick-Check for self-analysis of the GDPR compliance level based on 26 compact questions directly offers companies and authorities precise assistance where exactly the implementation may still need to be improved.




