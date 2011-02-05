City of Borås stad selects hyper-converged data centre solution from Proact

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

The City of Borås in Sweden has selected Proact as its new supplier of IT infrastructure. The City’s data centre will now be updated with a next-generation solution that reduces footprint while also saving energy and easing daily operational management.

As part of Borås’ strategic development initiatives, the City is making this investment to increase capacity for several enterprise applications. The City’s objective is to implement new digital services that benefit the public, as well as more than 10,000 employees.

By opting for a hyper-converged solution, a large number of existing servers and data centre devices can be replaced by an integrated system where all components are designed to work together effectively. Hardware devices such as server, storage and backup, as well as networking functions, will be housed in a single device that is easier to manage and saves data centre space.

”We are really excited to welcome the City of Borås as a Proact customer. We have built up great expertise and experience in the public sector that has allowed us to become a reputable supplier with a large number of reference customers. We are especially pleased to apply our knowledge to assist with implementation and configuration, becoming an advisor to the IT team at the City of Borås,” says Lena Eskilsson, Managing Director, Proact IT Sweden.

The City of Borås conducted this procurement based on the framework agreement for Data Centre, issued by the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency of Sweden. Proact has been as a contracted supplier under this framwork since 2010.