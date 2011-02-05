Citrix and ServiceNow Improve Workspace Automation and Employee Experience

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

In order to help organizations make the shift to people-centric computing by providing a powerful workspace experience, Citrix announced the availability of the Citrix IT Service Management Connector, certified by ServiceNow and now available in the ServiceNow Store. Citrix and ServiceNow have worked together to deliver this first of its kind solution. Citrix ITSM Connector reduces the time commonly associated with application and desktop provisioning, significantly improving the experience ServiceNow ITSM customers can provide to their employees.

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the store and signifies that the ITSM Connector has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform™ security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of the Citrix IT Service Management Connector with ServiceNow.

By automating common Citrix workflows, ServiceNow ITSM customers can rapidly on-board and off-board employees, provision virtual desktops or applications quicker, and automate common help-desk requests directly in ServiceNow, saving hours of time and increasing productivity for both IT and employees. This integration with ServiceNow will help drive greater efficiencies for customers, service providers and employees on common tasks, increasing productivity and freeing up IT resources to focus on more strategic projects.