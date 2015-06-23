Cisco joins forces with the Police to help make the UK the safest place in the world to be online

November 2018

To mark the first anniversary of its digital skills manifesto in the UK, Cisco today announced that it is partnering with UK police forces to help provide cybersecurity training for officers across the nation.

With over 120,000 police officers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the police are on the front line in the fight to make the UK a safer place in both the physical and cyber worlds.

In a pivotal partnership with the Cisco Networking Academy, the police are launching a nationwide initiative to provide access to cybersecurity training for officers. The partnership draws on Cisco’s expertise not only in cybersecurity, but in running scalable and accessible skills programmes for all levels of experience around the world.

Andy Beet, National Police Chiefs’ Council, Data Communications Group - Futures Lead said “We are very pleased to be working with Cisco Networking Academy. By joining the programme, forces can access training designed to raise awareness and increase their understanding of cybercrime and cyber threats, while also gaining insights into the procedures used to defend networks. It’s important for all police officers to understand cybersecurity as fully as possible; by doing so they can develop their knowledge in this increasingly important area, improving security in both their professional and personal lives."

Scot Gardner, Chief Executive, Cisco UK and Ireland added “The UK is one of the world’s most digitally active nations, and with that comes ever increasing opportunity for cyber criminals to exploit individuals and organisations. We’re extremely proud to be working with the Police in their efforts to help make the UK a safer place to be online. Through the Cisco Networking Academy, our ambition is to help ensure that people around the world have the digital skills they need to be successful in any profession.”

The Cisco Networking Academy has helped train over eight million people around the world since its inception 20 years ago. In 2017 Cisco committed to help an additional 250,000 people in the UK through its programmes by 2020, including in libraries in nearly every region of the UK and in partnership with industry and education.

Today’s announcement is the latest example of Cisco’s commitment to support digitisation in the UK. Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) strategy is a long-term partnership with government, industry and academia to deliver real outcomes faster and more effectively for the country.