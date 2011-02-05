Check Point to Acquire Dome9 to Transform Cloud Security

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point announced it has acquired Dome9 of Tel Aviv, Israel. This acquisition enhances Check Point’s fully consolidated Infinity architecture and its Cloud Security offering with advanced active policy enforcement and multi-cloud protection capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Dome9 has built a strong reputation for enabling security and compliance for rapid public cloud adoption. Dome9 customers use its platform to secure multi-cloud deployments across Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company provides significant cloud-native security capabilities including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable.

As the use of cloud services significantly increases and cyber-attacks on cloud data and resources become more sophisticated than ever, this acquisition strengthens Check Point’s position as a global leader in Cloud Protection. It will enable Check Point’s customers to acquire an even more powerful security visibility and control across multi-cloud environments through its Infinity’s total protection architecture.

Dome9 customers today include many Fortune 1000 Enterprises, global system Integrators and MSPs.