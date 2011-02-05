Check Point’s New Security Analytics Solution Lifts the Lid Off Cloud Threats

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced the release of CloudGuard Log.ic, a solution which delivers cloud-native threat protection and security intelligence. Using CloudGuard Log.ic, customers can now see every data flow and audit trail in today’s elastic cloud environments, and make sense of cloud data and activities to expedite forensic investigation processes.

CloudGuard Log.ic effectively detects cloud anomalies, blocks threats and intrusions, and delivers context-rich visualization to enable thorough investigations into security incidents in public cloud infrastructures such as AWS. Log.ic joins Check Point’s CloudGuard family of cloud security products.

An upcoming cloud security survey conducted for Check Point by CyberSecurity Insiders found that the biggest operational cloud security headaches IT organizations struggle with are compliance (34%) and lack of visibility into infrastructure security (33%). While a majority of organizations say their cloud instances have not been hacked (54%), an alarming 25% did not know whether they had been breached or not. 15% of organizations confirmed they had experienced at least one cloud security incident.

At the heart of CloudGuard Log.ic is an enrichment engine that collates data from a variety of sources including VPC Flow Logs and AWS CloudTrail, to build contextual awareness of security in public cloud environments. Security and DevOps teams can now use this turnkey solution to expedite incident response and threat hunting, review security policies and enforce them across multiple accounts. CloudGuard Log.ic can also integrate with third-party SIEM solutions, such as Splunk and ArcSight.

Some of CloudGuard Log.ic’s key features include:

• Advanced threat prevention via integration with Check Point’s industry leading ThreatCloud intelligence feeds of malicious IPs.

• Easy creation of customized alerts triggered by suspicious network and user activity, compliance violations and security misconfigurations.

• Attribution assigned to users, groups and roles, is analyzed to track even federated events, as configuration changes are tracked and correlated to the individual or role.

• Reporting on significant events, statistics and traffic can be defined and scheduled for direct reports in email and various ITMS tools, such as ServiceNow, PagerDuty, Jira, etc.

• CloudBots auto-remediation functions can be used to automatically act on specific alerts of malicious activity and to automate further steps such as quarantining, or tagging for further investigation.