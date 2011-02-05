Check Point introduces high-performance security gateways with 300+Gbps firewall performance

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point announces three new security gateway appliance models: 16000 Base, 16000 Plus and the record breaking 26000 Turbo are extensions of Check Point’s new 16000 and 26000 gateway range which were introduced in June, presenting a complete line of high-end appliances with up to 64 networking interfaces, 16x 100 GbE (Gigabit Ethernet) or 40 GbE.

Powered by the Check Point Infinity architecture, the 16000 and 26000 Security Gateways incorporate Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast Zero-Day Protection. These modular gateways come in base, plus and turbo models, delivering up to 30 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security throughput.

The details of the new security gateway appliance models are:

• 26000 Turbo – Top performance 3U Check Point appliance with 30 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 316 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration

• 16000 Plus – 2U Check Point appliance with 12 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 159 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration

• 16000 Base – Same form factors and performance as the 16000 Plus. This appliance provides the flexibility to tailor the network, storage and power supply configurations

Over 1 TBps of Threat Prevention with Maestro Unique Hyper-Scale Technology Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator, the industry’s leading hyperscale network security solution, enables a single Check Point gateway to expand capacity and performance up to 52 gateways in minutes.

The new 16000 Base and Plus, and the 26000 Turbo appliances can be ordered immediately and are scheduled to be shipped by September 2019. The 16000 Turbo, 26000 Base and Plus Appliances are already available in the market as of June 2019 from our global network of partners. The Maestro Software, which enables the Hyperscale for the 16000 and 26000 appliances, is planned to be available in October 2019.