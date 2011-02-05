Check Point has announced the integration of CloudGuard Log.ic

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced the integration of CloudGuard Log.ic with Amazon Detective, a security service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that is designed to easily analyze, investigate, and quickly identify the root cause of security findings or suspicious activities. CloudGuard Log.ic complements Amazon Detective by delivering cloud security intelligence, analytics, and simplified visualization of potential security incidents to customers.

Today, security professionals struggle to establish context to a security incident in the cloud, especially when associated incident data is disparate and large-scale. According to a recent IBM Security Report, conducted by Ponemon Institute, the average time it takes to detect a cybersecurity incident in 2019 is 206 days, and an additional 73 days to contain a breach, if one occurs.

Together, Amazon Detective and CloudGuard Log.ic are constructed to help improve incident response times by delivering meaningful context via a graphical representation of a customer’s security posture and cloud attack surface. As an example, a security professional can use Amazon Detective and ClougGuard Log.ic to visualize abnormal behavior by an adversary attempting to access sensitive data in the cloud.

Through Check Point CloudGuard Log.ic’s automated machine learning capabilities and Amazon Detective’s threat hunting capabilities, customers can now gain important alerts on cloud traffic compliance issues and violations and scale investigations by providing context that helps enrich the incident response process.

Furthermore, the integration between CloudGuard IaaS and Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, which was announced at AWS re:Invent 2019 this week, helps improve customers’ flexibility to control traffic flow and inspection.