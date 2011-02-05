Check Point and Microsoft Integration Delivers Comprehensive Protection Against Data Leaks and Losses

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Check Point security appliances and R80 SmartConsole integrate with Microsoft Azure Information Protection to keep sensitive business data secure across all email, browsing and file-sharing services

Check Point today announced that it has integrated Check Point security appliances and the Check Point R80 SmartConsole security management console with Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP), to prevent damaging losses and leaks of sensitive business data.

The integration of Check Point’s advanced policy enforcement capabilities with Microsoft AIP’s file classification and protection features enables enterprises to keep their business data and IP secure, irrespective of how it is shared. This prevents organizations’ employees from accidently sending sensitive business data outside of the corporate network by Microsoft Outlook and Exchange, and extends complete data leak protection capabilities to popular web services such as Gmail, Dropbox, FTP and Box.

According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 35 percent of all the near-42,000 breaches analyzed occurred as a result of human error. The integration between Check Point’s solutions and Microsoft AIP stops these accidental breaches occurring. It also enables organizations’ security and IT teams to track and control the exposure of sensitive information, and to take corrective measures to prevent data leakage or misuse. This gives Check Point and Microsoft customers a truly comprehensive Data Leak Prevention solution which consistently enforces relevant data governance actions, no matter where data is stored or who it is shared with.

When users create or handle files with sensitive data, Microsoft AIP recognizes the sensitive nature of the file and prompts the user to label the document as “Confidential Financial Data”. With this label, no user in the organization can accidentally send this file to an external recipient or location outside of the corporate network, as the integration with Check Point will block any improper distribution and notify the user. This educates users about correct data handing, helping to prevent future incidents.

Microsoft AIP sensitivity labels can also be applied automatically to documents and files based on IT administrator rules and conditions, enabling policy-based detection and protection of sensitive files by Check Point gateways and the R80 SmartConsole management console.

Because the integration between Microsoft AIP and Check Point enables policy-based enforcement of data in transit at the network level, IT and security teams can track and control how documents are being shared and immediately take corrective measures to prevent data leakage.