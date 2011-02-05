Search
Check Point Supports Orange Cyberdefense to Launch Orange Mobile Threat Protection Solution

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Check Point has announced it has provided Orange Cyberdefense, the Orange Group’s entity that specializes in cybersecurity, with its Check Point Sandblast Mobile technology to deliver Orange Mobile Threat Protection.

The two companies have worked together to enable Orange to deliver the service to address head-on the increasing number of mobile cyberattacks within enterprises world-wide. With mobile devices being used extensively in the course of conducting business, cyber threats that target sensitive business data are a critical risk factor for enterprises.

Orange Mobile Threat Protection brings together Check Point Sandblast Mobile technology, a mobile threat solution, and Orange Device Management Premium. It includes a cloud-based administrative console, providing full visibility of a mobile fleet’s security and threat intelligence, as well as 24/7 support from Orange’s top-tier mobile experts.




