Check Point Software Technologies Announces New Smart-1 Appliances to Power ‘Gen V’ Security Management

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced three new Smart-1 security management appliances. This follows on the heels of the company’s announcement of Check Point Infinity Total Protection, a unique New Security Model to prevent ‘Gen V’ threats and attacks. The new appliances enable centralized, unified policy management, and advanced log and threat analysis for real-time, enterprise-wide security monitoring and control, for Gen V (5th Generation) cyber-protection.

All business sectors are now experiencing Gen V cyber-attacks, defined as large-scale and fast moving attacks across mobile, cloud and on-premise networks. These sophisticated attacks easily bypass the conventional, static detection-based defenses being used by most organizations today. The new Smart-1 appliances, deliver management storage capacity of up to 48TB, logging rates of up to 100,000 logs/sec and a performance boost of up to 8x compared to previous models. This enables unprecedented security management performance across network, cloud and mobile environments for efficient Gen V cyber protection

The three new appliances, Smart-1 525, Smart-1 5050 and Smart-1 5150 provide enterprise IT teams with holistic, single-console security management and the ability to correlate, store and analyze huge amounts of new and historic data from thousands of network devices. This streamlines and accelerates security management processes, and strengthens organizations’ security postures in response to the current Gen V cyber-attack landscape.

The appliances were announced at CPX 360 Barcelona, Check Point’s annual cyber-security summit and expo for customers and partners. CPX 360 is dedicated to addressing today’s most pressing cyber security challenges and helping customers of all sizes develop strategies to stay one step ahead of new and emerging cyberthreats and sophisticated hackers.