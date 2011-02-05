Check Point Launches Maestro, the Industry’s First Hyperscale Network Security Solution, and New Ultra-scalable Gateways

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Revolutionary security platform delivers unprecedented scalability, resilience and control to any organization; new 6000-series appliances give complete protection against Gen V cyber threats with on-demand expansion

Check Point has today introduced Check Point Maestro, the industry’s first truly hyperscale network security solution. Check Point Maestro is a revolutionary new architecture that enables businesses of any size to enjoy the power of flexible cloud-level security platforms, and to seamlessly expand their existing security gateways to hyperscale capacity.

With Check Point Maestro, organizations can easily scale up their existing Check Point security gateways on demand, in the same way as spinning up new servers and compute resources in public clouds. Maestro enables a single gateway to expand to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes, giving companies elastic flexibility and enabling massive Terabit/second firewall throughput. This almost limitless scalability enables organizations to support 5G networks’ high data rates and ultra-low latency, and secure the largest, most resource-hungry environments, setting new standards in hyperscale network security.

Check Point Maestro delivers advanced new capabilities:

Hyperscale security: customers can scale up their existing gateways of any size on-demand, to support over 50x their original throughput, within minutes. It gives seamless expansion to hyperscale security, while protecting organizations’ existing investments.

Cloud-level resiliency: Maestro is the only unified security system that can offer cloud-level resilience and reliability to all organizations’ deployments, with Check Point’s HyperSyncTM giving advanced telco-grade clustering and full redundancy.

Operational supremacy: It is managed intuitively by Maestro Security Orchestrator, which controls all of an organization’s gateways as one unified security system, minimizing management overhead.

New 6500 and 6800 security gateways give mega-scalability

The new 6500 and 6800 security appliances set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation threats targeting mid-size and larger enterprise networks, while offering unprecedented scalability. Combining Check Point’s award-winning Threat Prevention suite with SandBlast Zero-Day protection, with purpose-built hardware, the 6500 and 6800 gateways deliver the power to inspect SSL-encrypted network traffic without compromising on performance or uptime.

The gateways offer unrivalled performance. The 6500 gives 20Gbps raw firewall bandwidth, and 3.4Gbps of threat prevention output. The 6800 gives 42Gbps raw firewall bandwidth and 9Gbps threat prevention output. They support connectivity up to 40GbE and feature SSD and Dual SSD storage options in a 1U chassis.

Maestro will be available from 1st of February 2019. The new 6000 series Security Gateways are available immediately.