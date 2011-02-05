Check Point Launches Industry Channel Initiatives to Increase Value and Accelerate Benefits to Partners

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point announced two major new elements of its Check Point Engage global partner program to further increase value to partners, and accelerate their access to benefits and rewards for sales-generating activities through closer collaboration with Check Point.

The new CloudGuard Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) incentive program gives all active Check Point resellers the opportunity to register their customers’ purchases of Check Point CloudGuard solutions made via the AWS and Azure marketplaces, and receive direct long-term rewards for both the initial sales opportunity and for ongoing engagement with customers of cloud security solutions.

Check Point is also introducing the new Engage mobile app for partners, which enables even closer mutual collaboration with Check Point’s channel teams. It gives faster access to expert resources and support, giving partners the tools they need to open and drive more meaningful engagements with customers. Partners can also use the app to record their sales-focused activities, and the app automatically connects these to the relevant promotions and benefits in the Engage partner program. This accelerates recognition of – and rewards for – partners’ sales efforts.

Check Point’s Engage partner program was unveiled in February 2019. Developed in close consultation with the company’s partners, it removes the complexity often associated with selling and supporting security solutions and directly rewards partners for sales-generating activities. It provides dedicated account teams, enhanced sales tools and market development funding, demand creation and marketing activities, increased product margins and incentives for partners, and advanced sales and product training.