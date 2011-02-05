Channel DWDM transceivers to its portfolio of solutions for Storage Area Networks

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Smartoptics, a provider of open optical networking solutions, today announced the availability of a new series of transceivers and an open line system for 32G Fibre Channel SAN applications. Smartoptics is already a provider of 8 and 16G certified Fibre Channel (FC) connectivity solutions for several SAN vendor switches, and the new offering extends this capability to 32G FC.

The new Smartoptics 32G Fibre Channel transceivers have been rigorously tested and are supported for embedded use in the Fibre Channel capable switches from leading vendors. The simplicity of the embedded solution enables a compact building practice, low power consumption, and an improved time to operation due to short delivery and installation time of new transceivers.

The transceiver modules come in the industry standard SFP28 form factor and are designed for DWDM optical communication compliant to 8G, 16G and 32G FC standards. The transceivers can be used with passive filters and together with Smartoptics’ active open line systems to extend the reach up to 80 km between datacenters.