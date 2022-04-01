Cequence Security Announces Partnership with Software AG

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cequence Security announced a strategic partnership with Software AG, the software pioneer of a truly connected world. The integration of Cequence’s API Sentinel with Software AG’s webMethods Gateway will establish an end-to-end API security solution for enterprise security teams.

APIs are now the cornerstone of applications, allowing organisations to adopt a more iterative development methodology where applications are released and updated with greater frequency. The Software AG webMethods Gateway allows customers to centrally manage their APIs, enforce access control and prevent volumetric traffic spikes. The Cequence API Security Platform complements and extends the webMethods capabilities with holistic API attack surface area discovery, misuse and attack detection and is the only solution available that natively mitigates API attacks in real-time.

Historically, organisations have relied on their perimeter security services to protect their APIs. This trend has changed: over 80% of the attacks Cequence Security blocked between July and December 2021 were targeting APIs. This integration will give security teams more visibility into the use of security features available as part of the webMethods Gateway, and more insight into the requests targeting their APIs, enabling them to find and stop threats before they impact the business.