Centrify to Highlight the Importance of Zero Trust Security at GITEX Technology Week 2018

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Centrify announce its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, to be held from October 14-18, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. The company will showcase its world-class identity and access management solutions and advocate the new security mandate – ‘never trust, always verify’ based on a Zero Trust approach.

The revolutionary concept of Zero Trust Security assumes that the threat actor may already exist within an organization, posing as an employee of the organization. Alternatively, it may assume the credentials of an employee of the organization. The concept of Zero Trust seeks to limit the opportunity of such an internal threat actor to use the assumed employee credentials and breach other parts of the organization.

Compromised accounts are today’s leading cause of data breach in the Middle East. In this age of access, trying to build policy that keeps data secure without inhibiting user productivity requires a massive security rethink. Risk-based access improves security and the user experience by using machine learning to define and enforce access policies, based on user behaviour. Through a combination of analytics, machine learning, user profiles, and policy enforcement, access decisions can be made in real time to streamline low-risk access, step up authentication requirements when risk is higher, or block access entirely. Not only does risk-based access provide real-time security, but it also flags high-risk events, and elevates them to IT’s attention – speeding analysis and greatly minimizing the effort required to assess risk across today’s hybrid IT environment.

Centrify will be participating with its distributor - StarLink at Stand SR-J2, Sheikh Rashid Hall at GITEX Technology Week 2018. The company plans to increase the awareness of its brand and products through presentations and product demonstrations at the event. Senior executives and security experts from the company will be available at the stand to speak with customers and partners and share their global success stories with them.