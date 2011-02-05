Centrify announces expansion plans with new StarLink distribution deal

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Centrify has signed a new distribution deal in Europe with StarLink, one of the fastest growing value-added distributors in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region. StarLink has been supporting Centrify’s business growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) including South Africa for the past year, and its role now expands to cover the entire EMEA region.

Following its successful identification and recruitment of new partners in MEA, StarLink will now focus on increasing the number of identity and security partners in Central Europe, Northern Europe and Southern Europe, helping to onboard them and push the delivery of professional services in each region.

Centrify, which has seen strong growth in the region since it moved to a two-tier model more than two years ago, recently announced the expansion of its EMEA channel team with the appointment of Eric Dobbelaar, Tony Sanchez and Sascha Schmidt to manage Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Central Europe respectively.