Centrify Named A Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Centrify announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. The report evaluated 14 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Catastrophic data breaches have become more common in a mobile-first, cloud-first world. Cyber attackers are no longer hacking their way in; they are logging in using weak or compromised passwords, then moving laterally across the network to gain privileged access to steal data and cover their tracks. From a hacker’s perspective, privileged access is one of the easiest ways to reach sensitive and potentially-valuable information that can then be exploited.

To stop this leading cause of breaches, Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, containers, Big Data and other modern attack surfaces.

Gartner named Privileged Account Management as one of the Top 10 Security Projects for 2018.2 In its Forecast Analysis: Information Security, Worldwide, 2Q18 Update, Gartner added Privileged Access Management Software as a segment.3