Centrify Is The Only Security Provider Recognized Across Three Research Reports by Forrester

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Centrify announced it is the only identity services provider to be recognized as a “Leader” by Forrester Research Inc., a leading industry analyst firm, in both the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) and Privileged Identity Management (PIM) Wave evaluations, and as a “Strong Performer” for Enterprise (EMM). With the convergence of these three solution areas, Centrify proactively secures organizations’ businesses from the inside out.

Centrify was named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management, Q3 2016 report, a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service, Q4 2017 report, and a “Strong Performer” for Enterprise Mobility Management in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Mobility Management, Q4 2017 report.

Companies that develop approaches that closely scrutinize and secure both regular and privileged access — a unified approach — are more likely to say they have never been breached than those who adopt fewer identity and access management (IAM) best practices. Best practices include consolidating identities, enabling single sign-on, implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA), enforcing least-privilege access and protecting the inside network. In fact, according to a February 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Centrify, when enterprises implement identity best practices, the chance of a breach decreases by 50 percent and technology costs decrease by 40 percent.