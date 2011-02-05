Centrify Appoints Mark Oldemeyer as Chief Financial Officer

Centrify announced the company has hired Mark Oldemeyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Oldemeyer steps into the role previously held by current Centrify CEO, Tim Steinkopf, and will be responsible for all finance, accounting, facilities, and human resources functions at Centrify.

Mr. Oldemeyer has more than 20 years of financial management and operational experience, focused primarily within the software industry. He joins Centrify from PowerSchool, the market leader in K-12 education technology solutions, where he also served as CFO during period of significant growth and acquisition activity. Prior to PowerSchool, Oldemeyer previously held senior finance positions with SumTotal Systems, Mentor Graphics, CA Technologies, and Dell Technologies. He earned his MBA from the University of Texas, Austin and Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and is a licensed CPA (inactive).

Centrify continues to be a defining force in protecting against privileged access abuse, as organizations continue their move to the cloud and secure modern attack surfaces like Big Data, DevOps, containers, and more. The company was recently recognized as a Leader in all three of the major market industry research reports for privilege management, and recently received FedRAMP Authorization for its cloud-ready solutions and services.