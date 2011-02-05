Centrify Again Named a Leader in the 2019 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

KuppingerCole evaluated 19 vendors in the report, assessing the market segment and the major vendors offering PAM solutions to rate them for Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership. Centrify was not only named an Overall Leader in the report, but also a Leader in all three categories as well as all correlated categories including Market Champions, Technology Leaders, and Big Ones (an Innovation/Market Matrix).

A recent survey of 1,000 IT decision makers by Centrify revealed that 74% of data breaches involve privileged access abuse. Cyber attackers are logging in using weak, compromised or default passwords, and then moving laterally across the network to gain privileged access to steal data and cover their tracks. Furthermore, the survey found that many organizations aren’t taking some of the most basic steps to secure privileged credentials, such as 52% of respondents indicating their organization does not have a password vault.

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, containers, Big Data and other modern attack surfaces. This Zero Trust approach to PAM understands that privileged access requests are not just coming from humans, but an increasing number of systems, applications and services which should all have unique identities for which least privilege can be applied. Controls must be dynamic and risk-aware with modern machine learning and user behavior analytics to manage access to a much broader ecosystem, including Identity-as-a-Service platforms, DevOps environments, and containers and microservices.