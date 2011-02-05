Cavirin Unveils Global Channel Partner Program

May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new program empowers resellers, integrators, and MSSPs to offer the Cavirin CyberPosture Intelligence solution to customers worldwide, addressing the ever-increasing cyber-attacks organizations face on a daily basis. The inaugural members of the Cavirin Connect Partner Program include Astadia in the UK, Bodega Technologies, InterVision, Lite Distribution in Australia, Logicworks, Scalar in Canada, Titans Security in Israel, Veristor and others.

Key benefits include:

A sophisticated partner management platform based on Allbound that enables a 100% deal registration model, insuring the best discount level and assurance that your account is protected;

Effective and differentiated security services for resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers, further simplifying continuous security and compliance for organizations of all sizes;

The ability to leverage Cavirin’s RESTful API, allowing partners to easily integrate the Cavirin solution within their existing managed service offerings.